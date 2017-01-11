Latest News Update

Aadhar now mandatory for MGNREGA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Rural Development have made ‘Aadhaar’ mandatory for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

In a notification it states that, “Any individual registered under the MGNREGA, who is not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, shall have to apply for Aadhar enrolment by 31st March, 2017”.

Also, in accordance with the court ruling to create avenues for issuance of Aadhaar cards, the notification has directed the Department of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj institutions (dealing with MGNREGA) and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation to open Aadhaar enrolment centres at convenient locations in the absence of enrolment centres at block or tehsil level.

