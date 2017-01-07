Aadhar now mandatory for EPS

New Delhi: The Centre has made obtaining an Aadhaar number mandatory for 2.5 crore members of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) of 1995, one of the benefits available to Employees’ Provident Fund subscribers.
It has been notified by Ministry of Labour and Employment on January 4. In a notification the Labour Ministry said that those without an Aadhaar number will have to make an application to get enrolled by January 31, 2017.
According to the notification, till a subscriber enrols for Aadhar, the Central government will provide pension subsidy under the scheme only after certain documents are produced, including identity certificate issued by the employer and a copy of the request made for Aadhar enrolment.
At present, the minimum pension under EPS is Rs 1,000 per month and an employee can receive pension only after a minimum 10 years of service.