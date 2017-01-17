Aadhar enrollment for +2 students

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the new rule of CBSE making it compulsory for JEE (mains) and NEET aspirants to give their Aadhar number, the state government is taking initiatives to enroll +2 students of the state for Aadhar.

The Skill Development and Technical Education secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh has written to School and Mass Education secretary Ranjana Chopra to take the initiative to enroll high school and Plus Two students for Aadhar so that they can appear for the entrance exams conducted by CBSE without any trouble.

CBSE has made it compulsory for aspirants of MBBS, BTech and B Arch courses to mention their AAdhar number during the form fill up from this year.

