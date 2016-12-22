PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Aadhar based app to launch soon

New Delhi: In a bid to promote digital cash post demonetisation the Central government will soon launch an app for transactions based on Aadhar card. Already, the government is planning for Rs 10 crore transactions daily through Aadhar card.

In view of security for Aadhar based payments, the government has planned to launch an Aadhar based app for cashless transactions on Android phones next week, said A B Pandey, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Account holders of 118 public and private banks were enabled to use these services in the country, stated officials from central UIDAI team.

Last week, UIDAI had planned to increase biometric authentication capacity through Aadhar to Rs 40 crore a day from Rs 10 crore to encourage cashless transactions.

