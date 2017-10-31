Aadhaar a threat to national security, Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that mandatory linking of Aadhaar is a “threat to national security” and he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his concerns regarding the same.

“I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhaar is a threat to our national security. SC will, I am sure, strike it down,” Swamy said in a post on Twitter.

The Rajya Sabha MP’s tweet came a day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond on a petition challenging the proposed linking of mobile phones with Aadhaar. The top court also said its constitution bench will start hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the government’s move to make Aadhaar card a must for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.

In the past too, Swamy has criticized Aadhaar for being intrusive and susceptible to abuse, particularly by foreign intelligence agencies.