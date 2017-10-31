PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Aadhaar a threat to national security, Subramanian Swamy

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that mandatory linking of Aadhaar is a “threat to national security” and he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his concerns regarding the same.

“I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhaar is a threat to our national security. SC will, I am sure, strike it down,” Swamy said in a post on Twitter.

The Rajya Sabha MP’s tweet came a day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond on a petition challenging the proposed linking of mobile phones with Aadhaar. The top court also said its constitution bench will start hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the government’s move to make Aadhaar card a must for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.

In the past too, Swamy has criticized Aadhaar for being intrusive and susceptible to abuse, particularly by foreign intelligence agencies.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.5K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
Bharat Mala Yojana Bharat Mala Yojana
1.1K
Headlines

Two ring roads in Odisha under Bharat Mala Yojana soon

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top