Aadhaar linking not mandatory in property deals

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Aadhaar link

New Delhi: There was no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property transactions, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, however, said the rural development ministry had advised the states and union territories to explore the possibilities of using consent-based Aadhaar authentication for registration of properties under the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908.

To a query on the issue, the minister said, “At present, there is no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory in property transactions.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted at a crackdown on “benami” properties and thus, there was a speculation that linking Aadhaar with property transactions could be a step in that direction.

A “benami” property is one which is held by the owner in someone else’s name.

