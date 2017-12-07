Headlines

Aadhaar linking deadline will be extended to March 31, Centre tells SC

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The centre has told the Supreme Court today that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to various government schemes will be extended till March 31 next year.

The government may, however, restrict the March 31, 2018, extension only to those who still do not have an Aadhaar number.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said the last date for linking Aadhaar for mobile services will remain February 6, 2018, in pursuance of a judicial order.

The government will issue the notification tomorrow.

The apex court will set up a Constitution Bench next week to hear interim pleas seeking stay on Centre’s move to link Aadhaar with various schemes and services.

