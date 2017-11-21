Aadhaar enrollment at Panchayat level in Odisha soon

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today announced to begin the Aadhaar enrollment at Panchayat level soon to boost its enrolment and facilitate the registration.

While reviewing the Aadhaar enrolment status in the state at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi informed that registration centres will be established in each Panchayat and the private enrolment operating centres will not be engaged for the purpose anymore.

According to reports, 94 percent people have enrolled their names and registered themselves under Aadhaar till date. About 82 per cent school children and 60 per cent Anganwadi children have been registered under the Aadhaar enrollment programme in the state.

“Aadhaar seeding is also on for the ration card under the National Food Security Act, for the beneficiaries of MGNREGA, and other schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments. We are hopeful that in the next three to four months more people will be enrolled and seeding for the schemes will also increase,” said the Chief Secretary.

Representatives of Government of India’s Hyderabad office and other concerned officials attended the review meeting.