Aadhaar data is fully safe and secure: UIDAI

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Monday that Aadhaar data is completely safe and secure.

Aadhaar number, it said, is not a secret number and it is to be shared with authorised agencies if one wishes to avail a certain service or benefit of government welfare schemes or other services.

The UIDAI had said in the RTI reply that it “found that approximately 210 websites of the central government, state government departments including educational institutes were displaying the list of beneficiaries along with their name, address, other details and Aadhaar numbers for information of general public.

UIDAI said the data which was placed in the public domain as a measure of proactive disclosure under the RTI Act by the government and institutional websites included beneficiaries’ name, address, bank account and other details including Aadhaar number. It was collected from the third party and users for various welfare schemes.

UIDAI said that any Aadhaar linked transaction is processed after a successful authentication of fingerprint or iris of an individual.