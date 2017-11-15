Aadhaar card mandatory for appearing in class 10 and class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made Aadhaar card mandatory for board examinations in schools.
All the students appearing for class 10 and class 12 board examinations, slated to be held in February next year, will need their Aadhaar cards handy.
This move of the government aims at stopping the practice of fake candidates appearing in exams. A notification in this regard has been sent to all district administrations across Uttar Pradesh.
According to the directive of the Yogi Adityanath government, the students will have to carry their Aadhaar cards along with the admit cards to the examination halls. Aadhaar is also needed when the students register for their board examinations.