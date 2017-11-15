Latest News Update

Aadhaar authority approves telcos’ blueprint on new SIM re-verification methods

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has approved the blueprint presented by telcos to operationalise new modes like OTP for Aadhaar-based SIM re-verification of existing subscribers from December 1.

The government last month had announced three new ways to complete the process of linking mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar to enable existing subscribers to undergo SIM re-verification exercise from the comfort of their home.

The operators, thereafter, were instructed to approach the UIDAI with their blueprint to operationalise the new processes that were permitted and implement the new system after the Aadhaar-issuing body gave clearance.

As per the new methods that were permitted, mobile numbers can be linked with Aadhaar through OTP (one-time password), app or IVRS facility — the measure aimed at simplifying the entire process and making it convenient for people.

While the authentication of a mobile phone number with Aadhaar, a process called re-verification, by visiting stores of telecom firms will continue, the government has ordered the companies to carry out the exercise at the doorsteps of the disabled, chronically ill and senior citizens.

