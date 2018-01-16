9 Years after parents’ death in 26/11 attacks, Baby Moshe arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai: Moshe Holtzberg, who lost his parents during the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Moshe was only two when terrorists killed his parents at Mumbai’s Jewish house. Then ‘Baby Moshe’ became a face of the innocent victims of ruthless terrorism.

Moshe is accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who ran out with him to safety as terrorists took control of the Chabad House during the attacks.

He had planned to travel to Mumbai when he turns 13, but that plan got fast-forwarded by two years following an open invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel last year.

Moshe will be at the Chabad House on Thursday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, opens a memorial for his parents and all other victims of 26/11 attacks.

After the attack, Moshe moved to Israel. He stays with his maternal grandparents at Afula in northern Israel.