9-year-old girl raped on school premises in Puri

Konark: Sexual assault against minor girls continues in state after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the premises of Jogeswar School under Gop police limits in Puri district on Friday.

Sources said the girl had gone to a nearby market place. When she didn’t return home for a longtime, her parents started searching her. The girl was later found on the school premises in a critical condition.

She was rushed to Charichhak Community Health Centre and later shifted to Capital Hospital in State Capital after her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members have a complaint with police alleging that an unidentified person took her to the school premises and raped her.

Meanwhile, police started investigation into the incident.