9 peddlers held, 68 kg ganja seized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Excise sleuths arrested at least nine persons and seized 68 kg of ganja from their possession, conducting raids at Khandagiri and Baramunda bus stand areas today.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Santosh Behera, Krushna Nayak, Chitrasena Pradhan, Ashok Dighal, Prasanta Pradhan, Biswanatha Dighal, Samsing Dighal, Rinku Mallik, and Bikash Kumar Pradhan.

The raid was conducted as per a direction from Excise Commissioner, Cuttack this morning after he received information on a major ganja deal which was about to take place in the state capital.

A joint team of Cuttack Excise flying squad, Khordha district mobile squad and Bhubaneswar Excise officials led by DSE BK Singh Samant conducted raids at Khandagiri and Baramunda bus stand areas following the information.

The accused were nabbed with bags filled with ganja consignments during the raid and were taken into custody.