9 dead in police firing during protest in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin

Chennai: Nine people were killed as police opened fire on protesters who went on a rampage today demanding closure of a copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu’s port city of Tuticorin.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami, confirming the nine deaths, announced a judicial inquiry into the violence.

The protesters took out a procession towards the collectorate defying prohibitory orders in the area, said the chief minister.

They not only threw stones at policemen but also set on fire their vehicles. The protesters threw stones at the collector’s office, Mr Palaniswami said in a statement.

“The police had to take action under unavoidable circumstances to protect public life and property as the protesters resorted to repeated violence… police had to control the violence,” Palaniswami, who holds the Home portfolio, said.

Thousands of local residents have been protesting for more than three months against the Sterlite copper smelting plant and its reported expansion but complained that the state government had not responded to their demands. They had intensified protests demanding closure of the plant after reports came in that the group was seeking license for expansion as the initial 25 year license comes to an end.

About 20,000 people gathered at the protest site today and stormed the district collector’s office, vandalising government property.

Senior Tamil Nadu minister Jayakumar said that the police didn’t have an option but to open fire since the protests had turned “extremely violent”. The police firing was unavoidable, he said.