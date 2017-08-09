9 dead, 6 injured as tempo falls into gorge in J-K

PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Sringar: In a tragic incident, a vehicle carrying passengers skidded off and rolled rolled down into a 200-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district killing nine people and injuring six others, police said.

The tempo fell into the gorge at the Chechi Nallah area in the Mahore belt of the district on Wednesday morning, sources said.

Nine people were killed and six others injured in the incident and a rescue operation has been launched.

The injured are being shifted to the hospital and efforts are being made to recover the bodies, sources said.

