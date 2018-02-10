9 arrested on charges of attacking Tehsildars in Khordha

Khordha: Police arrested at least nine persons on Friday for attacking two Tehsildars and one Additional Tehsildar allegedly after the trio conducted raids on seven illegal stone quarries near Patrapada Mouza under Tangi block of Khordha district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, eight platoon forces led by SP raided on the hideouts of the accused in Badapokharia village and nabbed eight accused from the spot.

Earlier in the day, Khordha Police had arrested a man from the same village. Police had also seized three motorcycles used by the accused in the crime from the spot.

Police had registered cases against 40 persons after Khordha Tehsildar Subhendu Kumar Sahoo, Tangi Tehsildar Asish Kumar Jena and Chilika Additional Tehsildar Prithviraj Mandal were attacked by members of stone mafia group in Badapokharia village on February 7 after seizing a number of vehicles from illegal stone quarries.