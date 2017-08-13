Over 9.3 crore PANs linked with Aadhaar

New Delhi: More than 9.3 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) have been linked with Aadhaar, as per sources.

Of the total PAN-Aadhaar seeding, which is nearly 30 per cent of the total about 30 crore PAN holders, about three crore linkages were done in June and July.

The government had made the PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory for filing ITR and obtaining a new Permanent Account Number (PAN) from July 1.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that for the purpose of e-filing of returns (by August 5), it would be sufficient to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement number of having applied for Aadhaar, on the e-filing website of the department.

“The actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently, but any time before August 31, 2017,” the CBDT had said.

It had also cautioned taxpayers that ITRs would not be processed “until the linkage of Aadhaar with PAN is done”.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had recently informed the Lok Sabha that the government has not fixed any time frame to complete the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

E-filing of ITR is mandatory for all individuals, except those earning less than Rs 5 lakh per annum and those who are above 80 years of age.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number alloted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.

There are about 30 crore PAN numbers allotted, while Aadhaar has been alloted to about 115 crore people.