89 nominations filed in Congress presidential election

New Delhi: The election for selection of a new Congress president saw 89 sets of nominations being filed on Monday – all likely in support of Rahul Gandhi as the new party chief.

Talking to the media after the process was over for filing of nominations, Mullappally Ramachandran, returning officer for the election, said “89 nominations had been filed on Monday, the last day.”

He did not give further details and said these will be given after the scrutiny of nominations is done on Tuesday.

Sources, however, said all the nominations were for “one candidate”.

The office for conducting the party’s presidential election had distributed a total of 90 nominations.

Sources said one form was not filed apparently because it did not have signatures of the stipulated 10 delegates.

Ramachandran said the nomination forms had been signed by a total 890 delegates. Party president Sonia Gandhi had signed the first nomination form submitted for Rahul Gandhi, who is all set to become the next Congress chief.

The maximum number of nominations were from Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state.