88 girls allegedly forced to undress as punishment by teachers in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: A week after girl students were allegedly punished by being made to undress before other students by three teachers as a punishment, police on Wednesday announced an investigation.
The students were allegedly punished by teachers for writing vulgar words against the head teacher and a girl student, according to sources.
88 students of class VI and VII of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Tani Happa (New Sagalee) in Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh were subjected to the humiliating treatment on November 23, sources said.
The matter, however, came to light on November 27 after the victims approached the All Sagalee Students Union (ASSU), who then filed an FIR with the local police.
According to the complaint, two assistant teachers and a junior teacher forced 88 students to undress before other students following the recovery of a piece of paper containing vulgar words about the head teacher and a girl student.