86 Odisha children adopted by foreigners in 3 years: Assembly informed

Bhubaneswar: At least 86 children have been adopted by foreign parents, including girls, from Odisha since 2015, State Assembly was informed on Friday.

“All the 86 children were handed over to the foreign parents from the Specialised Adoption Agency in 2015, 2016 and 2017,” Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal informed Assembly in a reply to a question by BJD’s Sanjeev Kumar Sahoo.

Out of the 86 children, 33 children were adopted in 2015 while 24 and 29 children were adopted in 2016 and 2017 respectively, the Minister added.

The maximum number of foreign adoptions, involving 25 children, was registered at Khurda-based Subhadra Mahatab Seva Sadan during this period, he said.

The State Government so far has not received any unpleasant reports on the adopted girl children sent to foreign countries, he concluded.