80 kg of ganja seized in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Police seized 80 kg of ganja from a vehicle and arrested three persons travelling in it in Kalahandi district today.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a thorough checking of vehicles near Koksara and detained the car which was on its way to Behera in Kalahandi district to Rajasthan with the contraband, police said.

Around 80 kg contraband ganja was recovered from the car bearing Rajasthan registration number.

Besides arresting the three, the car used for smuggling ganja was also seized, the police added.

