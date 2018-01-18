8-year-old dies in crossfire during encounter in UP

Mathura: In an unfortunate turn of events, an eight-year-old boy died after being hit with a bullet during what the police say was an encounter with criminals in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as Madhav Bharadwaj.

The police came to know of whereabouts of a robbery accused, who was hiding in a field in Mohanpura, following which they proceeded to nab them.

According to Madhav’s family, he was playing with his friends near his home when the bullet hit him.

However, it is not clear if Madhav was shot with a bullet from the police or the alleged criminals.

A case has been registered based on a complaint by the family. The police have also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the shattered parents, as per reports.