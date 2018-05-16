8 students attempt suicide in Madhya Pradesh after Board Exam Results

Bhopal: Students attempted suicide after facing disappointment in their board exam results. 8 students including 6 girls allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh within a few hours after results of Class 10th and 12th were announced on Monday.

According to reports, while four students were from Class 10, an equal number were those who had appeared for the Class 12 exams, two girls, who attempted suicide, are undergoing medical treatment.

While some of these students failed to clear their examinations, others took the extreme step as they had not fared as per their expectations.

Bhopal, Sehore and Bhind districts saw two student suicides each, police said, while one student each ended their lives in Ujjain and Chhattarpur districts on Monday.

Besides, two girls allegedly attempted suicide in connection with the exam results in Chhindwara and Damoh districts, police said.

Officials said that girls outshone boys in the merit list for the class 10 and 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 66.54% and 68.07% for class 10 and class 12 respectively.