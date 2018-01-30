8-month-old baby raped by 28-year-old cousin in Delhi

New Delhi: An eight-month-old baby girl has been raped allegedly by her cousin in Shakurbasti, north-west Delhi.

The baby is reportedly in a critical condition at a local hospital where she was brought in on Sunday.

Police told the media that they had arrested the 28-year-old suspect, described as a daily wage worker.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who visited the infant in hospital on Monday night, described her injuries as “horrific”.

The incident happened on Sunday but came to light on Monday after local media reported it.

According to reports, police said the baby had suffered severe injuries to her vital organs and was on ventilator support at Kalawati Saran Hospital. She was in a critical condition and had undergone several surgeries.

The infant’s parents had left her in the care of the mother of the suspect as they had to go to work.

The baby stayed on the first floor of the house with her parents while this other family lived on the ground floor. Police said the suspect took the child to a room on the top floor of the house on the pretext of playing with her and sexually assaulted her. He had gagged the child’s mouth so that her cries were inaudible.

The child’s mother works as a maid nearby. When she returned home at night, she found the child crying and bleeding from her genitals profusely. She immediately rushed her to the hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault and informed the police.

When the youth was questioned, he denied having anything to do with it. But soon after, he fled the house, which confirmed the police’s suspicion about his involvement. He was tracked down and arrested.

He confessed to his crime during interrogation. Police said he is unmarried. The child was often left in this home with her other cousins. A case of rape was registered at Subhash Place police station.