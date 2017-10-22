PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

8 minors injured in firecracker explosion in Balasore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Balasore

Balasore: In yet another cracker explosion in Balasore district, at least eight children sustained injuries and two of them turned critical here on Sunday.

According to reports, when a group of children was busy lighting crackers in the village and one of them lifted a un-burst cracker from the ground to examine, suddenly, the cracker exploded injuring them.

The explosion occurred at Sanadahadi village in Kuradhia panchayat.

The injured children were identified as Ashok Behera (10), Hemanta Behera (11), Sarat Behera (5), Bhagabat Behera (9), Basudev Behera (10), Bhajahari Behera (15) and Sadashiv Behera (13).

Similarly, another minor Sapan Das (11) from Haladipada Raisuan village also injured in cracker explosion.

Notably, October 18, 11 persons were killed in an illegal firecracker preparation unit explosion at Bahabalpur village in the district.

