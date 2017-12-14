Headlines

8 Maoists killed in encounter near Odisha-Telangana border

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Malkangiri: At least eight Maoists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Nelamadagu forest in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of neighbouring  Telangana near Malkangiri border on Thursday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot during search operation.

According to reports, Telangana police conducted the raid getting specific information on a Maoist camp running inside the Nelamadagu forest this morning.

The ultras tried to escape from the camp by firing at police, following police opened fire and at least eight red rebels were killed in the gun battle.

Police have seized at least six guns, a number of detonators and several other explosives from the camp.

While some Maoist leaders managed to give police a slip during the encounter security personnel have launched a massive combing operation in Nelamadagu forest to nab them.

