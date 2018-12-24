8 killed on Rohtak-Rewari highway in Haryana

Chandigarh: Dense fog has wrought havoc on Rohtak-Rewari highway in Haryana on Monday.

Reports said eight persons, including seven women, were killed in a vehicle pileup due to dense fog on the above mentioned section of the highway.

All deaths were on the spot, police said.

Ten others were injured in the accident in which over 20 vehicles were involved. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. Two of them were said to be critical.

Police sources said all the deceased were from Kirdodh village. They were going to Najafgarh in Delhi in a jeep to condole the death of a relative there.

The jeep collided with a pickup vehicle and was hit by a speeding truck from behind, police sources said.