8 killed, many injured after KSRTC bus falls into pond in Hassan

Bengaluru: At least eight people were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Volvo bus plunged into a road side pond at Karekere area of Hassan district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The bus bearing registration number- KA01F8513 was travelling to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru.

KSRTC officials said accident occurred at 3:30am when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the pond. Five people died on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while they were being shifted to a hospital.

A total of 43 passengers were travelling in the bus, which departed from the state capital at 11:44 pm on Friday.