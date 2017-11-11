7th Pay Commission: New pay hike from April 2018 expected

New Delhi: The wait for minimum pay hike under 7th Pay Commission (7CPC) looks finally near for 48 lakh central government employees.

According to reports, the National Anomaly Committee (NAC) would submit its report on pay hike by December 15, 2017 – which would be then later sent to Union cabinet for approval.

Reportedly, once the cabinet provides its in-principle approval then it is expected to be implemented from April 01 of next year.

The NAC committee which is headed by Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and has members of both the official and staff side – was given the job to take final call on this matter.

It is being expected that the government may increase the minimum salary to Rs 21,000 from existing recommendation of Rs 18,000 per month. While the fitment factor to be raised to 3.00 times from existing 2.57 times.

Although, these hike would be still lower compared to employees demand to raise minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and fitment factors to 3.68 times under 7CPC.

Recently on November 08, the finance ministry has given its approval for the proposal on pay hike of employees of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) under 7CPC.