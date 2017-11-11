Headlines

7th Pay Commission: New pay hike from April 2018 expected

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
7th Pay Commission

New Delhi: The wait for minimum pay hike under 7th Pay Commission (7CPC) looks finally near for 48 lakh central government employees.

According to reports, the National Anomaly Committee (NAC) would submit its report on pay hike by December 15, 2017 – which would be then later sent to Union cabinet for approval.

Reportedly, once the cabinet provides its in-principle approval then it is expected to be implemented from April 01 of next year.

The NAC committee which is headed by Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and has members of both the official and staff side – was given the job to take final call on this matter.

It is being expected that the government may increase the minimum salary to Rs 21,000 from existing recommendation of Rs 18,000 per month. While the fitment factor to be raised to 3.00 times from existing 2.57 times.

Although, these hike would be still lower compared to employees demand to raise minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and fitment factors to 3.68 times under 7CPC.

Recently on November 08, the finance ministry has given its approval for the proposal on pay hike of employees of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) under 7CPC.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

jio cashback jio cashback
1.2K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above
sex racket sex racket
1.0K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Odisha capital, police arrest four
women assaulted women assaulted
887
Headlines

Six including five women assaulted in public for practicing witchcraft

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top