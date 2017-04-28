7th Pay Commission: Fitment Committee needs 45 days to submit report

Bhubaneswar: The Fitment Committee was supposed to submit its report on Friday on modalities for revision of salaries and allowances of the State Government employees as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. However, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan said the Committee needs 45 days time.

The Committee will table the report in June most likely, the chairman R Balakrishnan has said in a high level meeting regarding the 7th Pay Commission today. “We need more consultations from various departments to prepare the recommendations of pay revision. We do not want to leave any error and we are trying to prepare the report in 45 days but we may need more time as well,” he said.

State government employees are waiting eagerly for revision of pay under the 7th Pay Commission for which the six-member Fitment Committee was formed on October 31, 2016. However, the Committee has missed the deadline of tabling the report after which the government employees and pensioners would get increased pay and other emoluments in grade pay, pay scale and allowances.

The committee’s recommendations would benefit 4.5 lakh Government employees and 2.5 lakh pensioners.