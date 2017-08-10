7th Pay Commission: Employees panel held rally for implementation of recommendations

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Government Employees’ Coordination Committee on Wednesday organised a rally titled, “Rajdhani Chala O Karmachari Samavesh” stressed for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the State.

Hundreds of Government employees from across the State took out a rally from Master Canteen Square to PMG Square and held a meeting here on the occasion of Kranti Divas.Committee president Akshay Kumar Mishra presided over the meeting.

Among others, labour trade union leader Dusmant Kumar Das, School Teachers’ Federation president Prakash Kumar Jena and general secretary Prakash Kumar Mohanty, committee general secretary Narottam Parthasarathi, Shrimati Sahu, Jyotsnamayee Dei, Arun Kumar Baliarsingh, Central Employees’ leader Rabindra Nath Dhal, Odisha Project Employees’ Association president Jagannath Patnaik, Retired Government Employees’ Federation president Pratap Chandra Das participated.They threatened to take to the streets if the State Government doesn’t implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations soon.Later, a seven-member team led by Mishra submitted a memorandum to CM Naveen Patnaik and held discussion with his Joint Secretary over their demand.