7th Pay Commission: Deputation allowance increased by over two-fold for central govt employees

New Delhi: The central government employees will get two-fold deputation (duty) allowance soon as per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Based on the recommendation of the 7th pay commission, the ministry increased the employees’ allowances from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,500.

“In case of deputation within the same station, the deputation allowance will be payable at the rate of five per cent of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per month,” the order said.

The order also mentioned that deputation allowance will be payable at the rate of 10% of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month, for deputations in another station. Previously, the ceiling for deputation in a different city was Rs 4,000. “The ceilings will further rise by 25% each time dearness allowance is increased by 50 per cent,” it added.

The deputation allowance at present is granted at the rate of 5 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 2,000 per month for deputation within the same station or 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 4,000 per month for deputation not within the same station.