7th Odisha Living Legend Award conferred

Bhubaneswar: The Seventh Living Legend and Youth Inspiration Awards, the highly prestigious civilian Awards of the state, were conferred on notable individuals here in the city. The Annual Living Legend and Youth Inspiration Awards selected great and inspiring individuals from different segments of Odisha society. The award ceremony witnessed more than 28 personalities awarded for their excellent and inspiring work in Odisha and contribution to the state’s social, cultural, political and business spheres.

Prof Kamala Kanta Dash introduced the history and concept of Living Legend Awards. Living Legends like Kartik Majhi, Prof Annapurna Pandey, Dr. Subas Pani, Mr. Chaturbhuj Meher, Pratibha Satpathy shared their inspiring experience and journey in their respective fields. While Dr. Pani who is known as an effective bureaucrat and policy implementer, Mr. Karthik Majhi, who has been known as a social activist to conserve forest in Kalahandi District, and Prof Annpurna Pandey, who has been an important voice of the Odia Diaspora in US also spoke about their work and thanked Living Legend Awards for creating such a creative platform.

The Living Legend and Youth Inspiration Award ceremony was inaugurated by eminent journalist Vinod Dua, acclaimed poet Keki Daruwala, Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and founder of Odisha Diary Shri Rashmi Ranjam Parida. Mr. Parida welcomed the guests, dignitaries, awardees and media to the award ceremony. Prof Kamala Kanta Dash provided a brief background of Odisha Diary and Living Legend Awards and the journey so far.

The Organisers mentioned that The Youth Inspiration Award is an attempt to reach out to the brilliant young minds of ours state who have been doing great and inspiring work. The objective of the Awards is twofold; one is to recognize and promote the inspired youths and the second is to connect them to the legends of their fields so as to be inspired more and more to become future legends. Similarly the Odisha Inc Award recognises innovative and excellent work done by leading corporate Houses and business leaders in different walks of business life of our state. These awards

Acknowledge the larger influential impact of the contribution of awardees on the people of Odisha.

The ceremony was anchored by Diksha Tiwari and Kamala Kanta Dash. Anant Prasad offered vote of thanks. He expressed gratitude and thanked the guests, awardees, sponsors, partners and audience for their continuing support to Odisha Diary and its initiatives.

Odisha Living Legend Awards for 2017:

Dr. Subas Pani Odisha Living Legend Award 2017 (Public Policy) Mr. Prashanta Nanda Odisha Living Legend Award 2017 (Entertainment) Mr. Debasis Mohanty Odisha Living Legend Award 2017 (Sports) Mr. Chaturbhuj Meher Odisha Living Legend Award 2017 (Art) Prof. Annapurna Pandey Odisha Living Legend Award 2017 (Education) Mr. Kartik Majhi Odisha Living Legend Award 2017 (Social Service) Pratibha Satpathy Odisha Living Legend Award 2017 (Literature)

Odisha Youth Inspiration Awards for 2017

Mr. Satyarth Nayak Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Literature) Mr. Sujeet Kumar Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Public Policy) Mr. Pabitra Mohan Dash Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Literature) Mr. S.K Mohd Niyaz Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Social Service) Dr. Ojas Mahapatra Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Entrepreneurship) Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini, Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Business

Leadership)

Mr. Vikram Nayak Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Art) Mr. Dilip Mohanty Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Sports) Punima Hembram Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Sports) Mr. Sattwik Mohanty Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Film) Mr. Jitendra Mishra Odisha Youth Inspiration Award 2017 (Film) Barada Panigrahy Odisha Youth Inspiration (Special Citation)

Odisha Inc Awards 2017