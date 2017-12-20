Twin City

7th Living Legend and Youth Inspiration Awards to be conferred on 23 December

Living Legend Awards

Bhubaneswar: The 7th Living Legend Awards to be conferred on notable individuals on 23 December 2017. The Annual Living Legend and Youth Inspiration Awards selected great and inspiring individuals from different segments of Odisha society. The 2017 theme is dedicated to the immortal memory of   Paika Rebellion.

The event has three important segments like the Living Legend Oration, Waves & Vibes and the Awards Ceremony. The Living Legend Oration this year will focus on Disruptive Leadership. Waves and Vibes will have young minds discussing opportunities for the youth. The theme of the Waves and Vibes 2017 is “Opportunities for the Youth: Inclusion, Excellence and Transcending Boundaries”.

Odisha Living Legend Awardees of 2017 include Pratibha Satapathy in Literature, Prasanta Nanda in Film Industry, Subas Pani in Public Policy, Prof. Arnapurna Pandey in Education, Kartik Majhi in Social Service, Chatrubuj Meher in Art & Culture, Debasis Mohanty in Sports and Jogesh Pati in Science

Odisha Youth Inspiration Awardees of 2016 include Satyarth Nayak & Pabitra Mohan Dash in Literature, Ojas Mohapatra and Lopamudra Das in Business Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Sujeet Kumar in Public Policy, Vikram Nayak in Promoting Art & Culture, Punima Hembram in Sports, Jitendra Misrha and Sattwik Mohanty in Film Industry and Mohd Niyaz in Social Service

Category of Odisha Living Legend Awards for 2017:

  1. Odisha Living Legend Award (Literature) – Partibha Satapathy
  2. Odisha Living Legend Award (Social Service) – Kartik Majhi
  3. Odisha Living Legend Award (Education) – Prof Annapurna Pandey
  4. Odisha Living Legend Award (Promoting Art & Culture) –Chatrubuj Meher
  5. Odisha Living Legend Award (Sports) – Debasis Mohanty
  6. Odisha Living Legend Award (Film Industry) – Prasanta Nanda
  7. Odisha Living Legend Award (Public Policy) – Subas Pani

Category of Odisha Youth Inspiration Awards for 2017

  1. Odisha Youth Inspiration Award (Literature) – Satyarth Nayak & Pabitra Mohan Dash
  2. OdishaYouth Inspiration Award (Social Service) – Mohd Niyaz
  3. Odisha Youth Inspiration Award (Business Leadership n Entrepreneurship) – Lopamudra Das, Ojas Mohapatra
  4. Odisha Youth Inspiration Award (Promoting Art & Culture) – Vikram Nayak
  5. Odisha Youth Inspiration Award (Sports) – PunimaHembram, Dilip Mohanty
  6. Odisha Youth Inspiration Award (Film Industry)-Jitendra Mishra and Sattwik Mohanty
  7. Odisha Youth Inspiration Award (Public Policy) – Sujit Kumar
