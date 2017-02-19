76 per cent turnout in 4th phase Panchayat Polls: SEC

Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase of Panchyat elections recorded a polling percentage of 76, State Election Commissioner R N Senapati said during a press meet here.

Speaking to media persons, the commissioner informed highest polling of 87 per cent was recorded at Sonepur district while 65 per cent of voters turned out to exercise their franchise in Ganjam the lowest in state.

Polling was conducted for 161 Zilla Parishad zones under 62 blocks in all the 28 districts of the state.

Some incidents of poll violence were reported from many places across the state. Other than that polling was conducted peacefully, Senapati said.

Ballot box loot incidents were witnessed at some places like Gumi village in Nuagaon tehsil in Nayagarh, Gobinda Prsaad village in Odapada block in Dhenkanal.

Elections polling could not be conducted at 4 booths in Khurda’s Begunia block, Banspal block in Keonjhar, two GPs in Angul.

Barring some booths where polling process were delayed counting began from 1 pm after the polls were completed.