On 75th anniversary Quit India movement; PM Modi urgues citizens to build ‘New India’

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the 75th Quit India Movement in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked people to take a pledge to free the country of problems like communalism, casteism and corruption and create a ‘new India’ by 2022.

PM Modi saluted all those who participated in the historic movement in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and asked people to take inspiration from that.

Speaking on GST, PM Modi said “If we can take a decision on GST, we can do a lot more”, adding it wasn’t the success of a government or a political party but of the entire nation and a “wonder for the world.”

On Quit India Movement, the PM said, “Our freedom was not only about our country. It was a defining moment in bringing an end to colonialism in other parts of the world too.”

“The young generation should learn more about historical events like Quit India movement.”

“The Quit India movement marked the rise of a new leadership. They supported Mahatma Gandhi during the movement.

“This is a special occasion – we remember the Quit India movement. Remembering such movements gives us strength as a nation,” he said.