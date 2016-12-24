National

75 trucks set on fire by suspected Naxals in Maharastra

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
naxals

Mumbai: At least 75 trucks set on fire in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli Surjagdh on Friday by suspected Naxals. More than 500 Maoists and their supporters have been set on fire the trucks.

They attacked the facility of a local mining company and set the trucks and three earthmovers afire.

As per sources the workers of the mining company were also held hostage for more than three hours by Naxals.

No arrests have been made so far. The police have been cautious in approaching the area as it falls in the heart of Naxal-infested territory. The local people had opposed the project.

