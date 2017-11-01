PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

75 kg of Ganja seized from car in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ganja

Cuttack: Excise officials on Tuesday seized 75 kg ganja, worth Rs 4 lakh, from a car near Kathajodi Bridge in Cuttack. Two persons, including a college student, were arrested for ganja trade.

Acting on a tip-off, excise officials intercepted the vehicle and found bags full of contraband packed in it. One of the accused – Nilakantha Hansa, 21, a native of Tikabali in Kandhamal – is a zoology student at Tikabali College, while the other accused – Basant Mohanty, 35, of Keonjhar district – is the owner of the vehicle. The car has also been seized.

“The accused told us that they were transporting the contraband from Tikabali to Jaleswar in Balasore district. The ganja was to be transported to neighbouring Bengal and Bihar from Balasore,” said inspector of excise intelligence and enforcement bureau (Cuttack) Amarendra Kumar Jena.

“Mohanty has been transporting ganja in the car for the past four years. While ferrying a consignment of ganja, he had given the police a slip two years ago. We are verifying his antecedents. The other accused claimed that he was new to the trade and had joined it for easy money. However, we are verifying his statements as well,” Jena said.

The ganja traders have been trying various methods to hoodwink the police and excise officials.

While they have been effectively using public transport, such as buses, to transport hemp, the traders are also using expensive cars.

