72-ft high Lord Baladevjew chariot recognised as world’s tallest

Keonjhar: The 72-ft high chariot of Lord Baladevjew in Keonjhar has been recognised as the tallest in the world by the Global Records and Research Foundation (GRRF).

With the feat, the chariot is lkely to be included in the Guinness World Records.

The official announcement came after a special team of GRRF which visited Baladevjew temple in Keonjhar for inspection.

Executive officer of Endowment Department, Somnath Pradhan informed that the the Lord Baladevjew chariot was recognised as the tallest in three records including GRRF, Asia Pacific and Indian National Records.

The GRRF has also informed about its approval to the district administration.