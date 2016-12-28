Over 70 cobras found from a house in Pune

Pune: In a shocking discovery, the police officials of Maharashtra’s Pune city have arrested two persons and recovered about 70 cobras and 25 ml of venom from their possession.
Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested the duo, identified as Ranjeet Pandharinath Kharage(aged 37) and Dhananjay(Aged 30) from aresidential colony in Pune city. The seized venom has been sent to forensic laboratory for examination.
The police rescued 41 Russell’s Vipers and 31 cobras from the home of Kharage, who lived with his wife and kids on Monday. The snakes were handed over to forest officials by the police.
Police has said that a case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act. After investigation it was found that the duo allegedly extracted venom from these reptiles and used to sell or smuggle it.