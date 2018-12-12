7-yr-old tusker carcass found in Athagarh forest

Cuttack: The carcass of a seven-year-old tusker was found near Taila village under Sukasan forest range Athagarh on Wednesday morning. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, forest officials said.

According to reports, some locals spotted the animal lying on the ground while on their way to the forest.

On being informed, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the death of the elephant which is believed to have died last night.

The exact cause behind the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, forest officials said.