7-yr-old jumbo death: Athagarh DFO confirms poaching, one detained

Athagarh: In a major development in the seven-year-old elephant’s death in Athagarh, DFO Sasmita Lenka today confirmed poaching behind the death of the female jumbo.

She informed that forest department personnel have also detained one person of Rajnagar area in this connection.

On the other hand, the detention of a suspect sparked tension in the area and the irate villagers gheraoed the DFO’s office.

While the locals claim that the pachyderm died of natural causes, the forest officials and the veterinary team confirmed that the jumbo was killed. The female jumbo reportedly had a deep cut on its tongue.

Earlier on Wednesday, the carcass of the seven-year-old female elephant was found lying in a pool of blood near Taila village under Sukasan forest range Athagarh.