7 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: At least seven Naxals were gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday in a joint operation conducted by the state police and their Telangana counterparts.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Ipenta village of the district on Friday morning.

According to reports, a joint squad of Greyhounds — an elite anti-Naxal unit of the Telangana Police — and security personnel from Chhattisgarh had launched a combing operation in the forests along the inter-state border following a tip-off about presence of Maoists in the area.

During the operation when the patrolling team was in Ipenta, located around 500km from the state capital Raipur, an exchange of fire broke out between the Naxals and security personnel.

Bodies of seven ultras were recovered during search operation after the gunfight was over.

Some weapons and Maoist literature were also seized from the site. The search operation was still continuing and more details are awaited.