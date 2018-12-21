7 labourers killed in Uttarakhand landslide

Banswara: In a tragic incident seven labourers crushed to death in a landslide in Banswara in Uttarakhand  on Friday.

Reports said the labourers died after rocks fell on them on Kedarnath roadway near Rudraprayag’s Banswara.

According to the district magistrate of Rudraprayag Mangesh Ghildiyal seven bodies have been recovered from the accident site.

He said soon after getting information of the landslide teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police were pressed into action to carry out rescue operations.

Five labourers were rescued during the search operation and admitted to a hospital in the nearby. Their condition is said to be critical. Further details are awaited.

