7 killed in road mishap in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, at least seven persons were killed including three women and a child after a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup van on NH-55 near Bhawanipali under Jujumura police limits in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

Five other persons have also been injured in the accident.

Four persons were killed on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries at Samablapur District Headquarters Hospital, informed Jujumara police.

All were returning from Kalpeshwar temple in Hatibari hailing from Badadunguri in Parmanpur area in the district.

 

