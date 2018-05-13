7 killed, 12 injured as bus rolled down in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: At least 7 people were killed and 12 were injured when a private bus in which they were travelling in,rolled down a hill and fell into a gorge near Nai Neti panchayat on Solan-Rajgarh road , about 70 km from Shimla.

Villagers rushed to the spot and helped the injured before the authorities came. They also informed the police. Most of the injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Solan.

Most passengers in the bus, which was on its way Rajgarh from Manav when the accident happened, were from Rajgarh. official said, the cause of the accident was not yet confirmed.