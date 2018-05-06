7 Indian engineers kidnapped in Afghanistan

Kabul: Seven Indian engineers working for a power plant in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan were abducted on Sunday.

The engineers were travelling to a government-run power station in a minibus when they, along with their Afghan driver, were abducted by unknown gunmen

It is not known who is responsible for the kidnapping or whether a ransom has been sought.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the kidnapping of the seven Indian engineers. “We are aware of the abduction of Indian nationals from Baghlan province in Afghanistan. We are in contact with the Afghan authorities and further details are being ascertained,” a spokesperson of the foreign ministry said.

In 2016, an Indian aid worker was kidnapped in Kabul. She was released after 40 days.