7 including CWG gold medalist Manika Batra denied boarding on Air India flight

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manika Batra and six other players were denied boarding an Air India Delhi-Melbourne due to overbooking.

In a Twitter post, Batra wrote that only 10 members from the 17-person team were allowed to fly even as seven others remained stranded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A total of 17 players were bound for Australia to participate in the ITTF World Tour Australian Open to start from Monday, however, 10 of the players could board the flight while the rest were left behind.

 

