7 houses gutted, property worth lakhs destroyed in fire in Cuttack

Cuttack: At least seven houses were gutted and property worth lakhs was destroyed after a massive fire erupted in Barabodia village under Madhya Kachha panchayat in the district last night.

According to reports, a fire erupted in one Ashok Kumar Swain’s house in the village late in the night while all his family members were asleep and the flames spreaded to the houses of four of his neighbours.

The villagers made an effort to douse the flames, but in vain. All assets of the victim families were reduced to ashes.

Fire tenders from Chauliaganj and Salipur rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and doused the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, Fire Department officials suspect it to be a case of electric short circuit.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded adequate compensation to the victim families who lost their properties to the mishap.