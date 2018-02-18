State at Large

7 houses gutted, property worth lakhs destroyed in fire in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
fire

Cuttack: At least seven houses were gutted and property worth lakhs was destroyed after a massive fire erupted in Barabodia village under Madhya Kachha panchayat in the district last night.

According to reports, a fire erupted in one Ashok Kumar Swain’s house in the village late in the night while all his family members were asleep and the flames spreaded to the houses of four of his neighbours.

The villagers made an effort to douse the flames, but in vain.  All assets of the victim families were reduced to ashes.

Fire tenders from Chauliaganj and Salipur rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and doused the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, Fire Department officials suspect it to be a case of electric short circuit.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded adequate compensation to the victim families who lost their properties to the mishap.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Maoist Maoist
962
Headlines

Maoists kill civil contractor in Kalahandi
sex racket sex racket
921
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Angul, two held
illicit affair illicit affair
819
Headlines

Police ASI beaten up badly for illicit affair with married woman in Mayurbhanj
To Top